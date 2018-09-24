Muzaffarpur ex-Mayor and driver shot dead

crime

Representational Image

Former Muzaffarpur Mayor Samir Kumar and his driver were shot dead on Sunday night by unidentified assailants in the Bihar town, police said. Samir and his driver, who was not identified immediately, were fatally shot by motorcycle-borne criminals armed with an AK-47 assault rifle.

The criminals hailed the former Mayor's SUV to a stop at the Banaras Chowk in Muzaffarpur. As they stopped, the assailants fired dozens of bullets at Samir and his driver and fled, a police official said.

The crime has created panic in Muzaffarpur. Police has registered a case. In a similar incident, a 45-year-old school bus driver was killed allegedly by the vehicle's helper following a quarrel over borrowing a phone on Saturday, police said. The incident was reported from Netaji Subhash Place in northwest Delhi, the police said, adding that the deceased was identified as Joginder.

The police were informed at around 11.20 am about the incident. The victim had asked the accused, identified as Chooda Maniaryal, to lend him his phone on Saturday but the latter refused, following which a quarrel ensued between the two men, said Aslam Khan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest). Maniaryal (23) allegedly hit on the driver's head with a fire extinguisher, leading to his death, he added.

