Muzaffarpur sex scandal: CBI official's transfer may affect investigation

The RJD has been attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over some letters that Malik had written to him recently expressing concern over the case

Activists take part in a protest over the sexual assault of girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, in New Delhi, on July 30. File Pic/AFP

Opposition parties on Wednesday alleged that the transfer of a senior CBI official probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case may impact the investigation, a charge denied by ruling alliance partners JD(U) and BJP in Bihar.

"So, after Bihar Governor, Chief Minister Nitish also got CBI SP transferred," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, attaching a document, which he said was a CBI transfer order for JP Mishra, Special Crime Branch SP, who was part of the team probing the Muzaffarpur case.

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday appointed as governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The RJD has been attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over some letters that Malik had written to him recently expressing concern over the case. Devendra Singh, SP at Anti Corruption Bureau, Lucknow, has been given the additional charge of the SCB in Patna, as per the order copy tweeted by Yadav.

Grants to two firms suspended

The Malala Fund on Wednesday said it is suspending its grants to Sakhi and Nari Gunjan, two organisations named in the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' (TISS) social audit report of short stay homes across Bihar with immediate effect. TISS, which had conducted the social audit, had found that sexual abuse of varying forms and degree of intensity was prevalent in almost all shelter homes in Bihar.

