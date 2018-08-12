Muzaffarpur Sex Scandal: CBI team conducts probe at premises of main accused

crime

Headed by Central Bureau of Investigation DIG Abhay Kumar, the team flanked by a number of armed commandoes reached the residence on Sahu Road in Muzaffarpur

Brajesh Thakur. Pic/AFP

A CBI probe team yesterday visited Brajesh Thakur's residence in Bihar from where he ran the shelter home, which is at the centre of a sex scandal, and conducted a thorough search with help from forensic experts, sifted through documents and interrogated people close to him.

Headed by Central Bureau of Investigation DIG Abhay Kumar, the team flanked by a number of armed commandoes reached the residence on Sahu Road in Muzaffarpur, where the shelter home and the office of the Hindi daily 'Pratah Kamal' owned by Thakur, the main accused in the sex scandal, are also situated.

The CBI team have inspected the shelter home, after getting its seal opened, and collected documents and other items it found to be of value in the investigation. The CBI team also interrogated Thakur's son, Rahul Anand.

Aadhaar of 30K children added to tracking database

New Delhi: Aadhaar cards of over 30,000 children living in child care institutions have been linked to the Track Child portal in a bid to bolster the information base on the number of children under institutional care amid reports of children going missing from shelter homes, an official said.

