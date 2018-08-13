Muzaffarpur Sex Scandal: Son of prime accused released after interrogation

crime

In a raid conducted at the Muzaffarpur jail on Saturday, which led to the recovery of banned items, a piece of paper was seized from Thakur with names and numbers of 40 people

Loktantrik Janata Dal activists protest against the shelter home rape case. Pic/PTI

The CBI on Sunday released from its custody Rahul Anand, son of prime accused in shelter home sex scandal Brajesh Thakur. Anand was picked up from his residence on Saturday night by a CBI team, which had spent close to 12 hours conducting raids on the premises of the now-sealed shelter home and the office of a Hindi daily 'Pratah Kamal', owned by Thakur's family.

He returned to his residence early on Sunday morning after several hours of CBI grilling. The CBI is understood to have been looking at various angles, which include sexual abuse of inmates at the Muzaffarpur shelter home, misuse of public funds allocated to an NGO controlled by Thakur, and the alleged links of high-profile people with the prime accused.

The NGO, Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, was blacklisted in June, soon after an FIR was lodged by police in the case, subsequent to the exposure of details of sexual abuse of inmates in a social audit report. The audit report by TISS gave explicit information on the physical exploitation of minor girls at the home. In a raid conducted at the Muzaffarpur jail on Saturday, which led to the recovery of banned items, a piece of paper was seized from Thakur with names and numbers of 40 people.

Two Bihar shelter home women dead

Police said a 40-year-old woman and an 18-year-old girl from the Asra shelter home died on Friday night in Patna Medical College and Hospital. Neither the police nor the social welfare dept were informed about it. Cops along with department officials visited the place and questioned the staff on Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever