Muzaffarpur Sex Scandal: Two women of the Bihar shelter home dead

Twenty-four girls were rescued from the shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria last week after one of them told the police that they were being sexually abused

All India Students Association (AISA) activists take part in a protest march against shelter home rape cases of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, in Patna on Friday. Pic/PTI

Police in Bihar said on Sunday that two women from a shelter home died at a hospital here. A 40-year-old woman and an 18-year-old girl from the Asra shelter home here died on Friday night in the Patna Medical College and Hospital. Neither the police nor the Social Welfare Department were informed of the incident.

A police team along with department officials visited the shelter home located in the city's Rajiv Hagar area and have interrogated the staff. The cause of the woman's death was not immediately known. At least 34 minor girls were raped at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The case came to light in July when the state's Social Welfare Department filed an FIR on the basis of a social audit by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

