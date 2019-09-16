Muzaffarpur: Shelter home abuse victim gangraped in Bihar

Muzaffarpur: A girl, who had alleged mental abuse at the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar in May last year, was gang raped by four people in West Champaran district, police told PTI on Monday.

Town police station in-charge Sashibhusan Thakur informed that a case was registered based on the rape survivor's statement against the four accused. The victim told the police that four men abducted her from near her residence last Friday evening, gangraped her in the moving vehicle and then escaped leaving her outside her home.

"She has been admitted to a government hospital, where her medical examination was conducted. The report is awaited," Thakur said. He also said that Punam Kumari, women police station in-charge, had met the survivor at the hospital and had started probing the case.

Last week, the Supreme Court reportedly ordered eight survivors of sexual abuse in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, to be sent back to their families. The order came on the report of the Tata Institute for Social Sciences' (TISS) field action project 'Koshish', which suggested sending the girls back to their families.

The case where a total of 44 girls were subjected to abuse in the shelter home, which is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The trial of the 21 accused, chargesheeted by the CBI for sexual abuse of the inmates, is currently on undertrial in a Delhi court.

The horrific abuse case came to light in May 2018 when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a TISS social audit. The matter was handed over to the CBI in July last year.

Brajesh Thakur, a journalist-turned-social activist who was heading the NGO that ran the shelter home , along with other accused were arrested. Thakur has since been shifted to the high-security Patiala jail following a Supreme Court order, while the other accused, including his close aides and some government officials, are lodged in jails in Patna and Muzaffarpur. The trial of the case was then later shifted to Delhi.

