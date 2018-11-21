Muzaffarpur shelter home: CBI arrests doctor for injecting girls with drugs

crime

Representational Picture

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Ashwani Kumar for allegedly injecting minor girls with drugs. His arrest comes close on the heels of the surrender of Saista Praveen alias Madhu, a close aide of Brajesh Thakur, the key accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Madhu had surrendered in Muzaffarpur shortly after the arrest of former Bihar Minister Manju Verma, who surrendered in Begusarai Court in connection with an Arms Act case. CBI sources said that Madhu was the one who was managing the affairs of the NGO-managed shelter home in which over 40 girls were allegedly sexually harassed.

As per the CBI sources, Madhu is the king-pin in shelter home case. She was involved in sending girls to clients for sexual activities. Sources further revealed that she was very close to Brajesh Thakur and has all the records of clients. CBI officials added that Madhu was taking care of all money and clients.

On hearing the details of the case, the Supreme Court, while perusing the status report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Muzaffarpur shelter home probe, had said that it revealed "shocking, horrible and scary" details of how the crime was committed.

The case which revealed the alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls came to light following an audit report submitted by Mumbai's leading research institute, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

