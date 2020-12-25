MVA allies together can defeat BJP in polls: Congress

The Congress, an ally of the Maharashtra government which also comprises the Shiv Sena and NCP, has geared up for the civic and local bodies polls due in 2021 in the state and said if the three parties come together, it is not difficult to defeat the BJP.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Congress said state party chief Balasaheb Thorat has appointed a 13-member election management committee and observers for these polls.

Elections to the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli and Kolhapur are due in 2021. Besides, polls are also to be held in two zilla parishads,13 municipal councils and 83 nagar panchayats in the next year.

The Congress in its statement said the party's win in the recent polls to Nagpur graduates and Pune teachers' constituencies of the Legislative Council elections has boosted the morale of the party workers.

Even though the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) is a three-party government, the Congress is geared up to work for people's welfare, it said.

"If all the three parties come together, it is not difficult to defeat the BJP," it said.

Congress sources said the party is open to an alliance with the Shiv Sena and the NCP for the civic and local bodies polls due next year.

"A final decision will be taken after consultation with local leaders," a source said.

The Congress said for the civic and local bodies polls due next year, responsibilities have been given to all 12 party ministers in the MVA government to hold meetings with local office-bearers and party workers.

