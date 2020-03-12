MVA not in danger, says Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will not face a Madhya Pradesh-like political crisis, said Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) boss and one of the architects of the MVA. He said this after filing his Rajya Sabha nomination on Wednesday.

"Let people say it. But what I know is that the government will run five years," he said. He said he would not blame the Congress for Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit. Pawar was responding to questions over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preparation for launching 'operation lotus' in Maharashtra after a reasonable success in Madhya Pradesh.

"He (Scindia) was a good Congressman. But it is not possible for any party to rehabilitate a leader immediately after getting defeated. The Congress definitely doesn't have any such system," he said, adding that the Congress government will survive because he had faith in CM Kamal Nath's capabilities.

Reports from MP said that of the 22 MLAs who quit with Scindia, about a dozen were unwilling to join the BJP, because they were expecting the breakaway leader to form a separate group instead. Sources said these MLAs would help Kamal Nath survive the floor test.

Pawar allayed fears of MVA collapse and gave the government full marks for completing 100 days. "The government will run for five years. It is being run unitedly."

He said there were no clashes between the MVA partners over fielding the fourth Rajya Sabha nomination that the NCP wanted for Fauzia Khan. There are seven seats available of which the BJP could win three and the MVA four. Pawar said Khan will file nomination on Thursday after the MVA coordination committee decides.

But he also indicated that the MVA had issues over appointing a SIT to probe the Koregaon Bhima riots and quota for Muslims. He said the NCP was consistent in demanding justice for Muslims as well as the SIT.

