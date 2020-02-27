MVA snubs BJP over Savarkar tribute on death anniversary

BJP leaders (right to left) Devendra Fadnavis and Sudhir Mungantiwar with Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's photo at Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday attempted to embarrass former ally Shiv Sena over its rejection of a resolution to honour Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the lower house. It later faced some inconvenient questions during a short debate.

Speaker Nana Patole rejected the BJP's resolution to mark Savarkar's death anniversary on Wednesday. This led to BJP raising slogans in the well of the House and holding mock proceedings even as the ruling combine transacted its business before calling it a day amid the din. BJP legislators also protested outside the House.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis chided the Sena for praising Savarkar in the party mouthpiece, Saamna, and keeping mum in the legislature. "Is the Sena ashamed of celebrating Savarkar?" he asked.

Fadnavis said that when he was chief minister, he had demanded the Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitri Phule from the Centre and yet the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was opposed to hailing Savarkar's contribution.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar intervened by questioning the Centre's delay in conferring Savarkar the award. "Why is BJP raking up the issue now when many occasions passed by during its rule? Is BJP politicising the issue to score mileage? Why was the freedom fighter not given the award when the BJP had its PM and CM?" he asked.

The BJP placed Savarkar's photo in the Vidhan Bhavan after MVA's snub. Fadnavis also demanded a ban on Congress mouthpiece 'Shidori' over its bashing of Savarkar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates