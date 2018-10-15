My best friend is always nasty to my girlfriend

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My best friend has some nasty things to say about my girlfriend. He doesn't trust her and wants me to end the relationship, but I think he has misunderstood her. This is causing unnecessary tension among us because I can no longer meet the two of them together. How can I resolve this?

They are both important to you, which is something they should be aware of. He may mean well, but you have a right to disregard his comments. Try and understand why he has a problem trusting her and ask him for specific reasons. Alternatively, you can simply ask him to accept your decision and trust you instead.

I am in love with a girl. She liked me too, and her parents know me very well, so, when I asked her to marry me, her family agreed, and we began planning it. We were together for 20 days, but it felt as if we had been together for 20 years. She was in her final year studying to be a nurse and told me she would come back after two years and marry me. I was very happy but, when she returned, there was no response. When I asked her mother about this, I was told not to disturb her. What should I do? — Francis G

I'm not sure what you can do, considering it feels as if she has changed her mind. A lot can happen in two years, and this girl has probably decided to move on and make plans that don't involve you. The two of you were together for 20 days and, even if it feels as if you were very close, she may not have felt the same way or experienced the same level of attachment. If she isn't responding, and her family has nothing to say, shouldn't you assume this isn't working out and simply move on? You have waited two years already, why wait for two more, when there doesn't appear to be any resolution in sight?

