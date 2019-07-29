My bestie thinks I am being too fussy

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr. Love

My best friend wants me to date someone she thinks is a perfect fit for me. I have thought about this a lot, and met the guy a few times, but don't see any real connection. We don't have much in common and the conversation always feels a little forced. I have mentioned this to my friend, who thinks I am being picky and not giving him a chance. I am trying my best though, but it doesn't seem as if things will change. I try and connect with him but find nothing to talk about after 15 minutes or so. I don't want to go on another date just to make my friend happy, because this also gives the guy the wrong message. I don't want him to assume I am interested. What do I do? I don't want to hurt both their feelings for no fault of my own.

You don't hurt someone's feelings by being honest because, if this happens, it isn't your fault at all. Your best friend should be able to accept your arguments and trust your feelings, because that's what friends to. It may also make sense to simply talk to the guy and tell him that you don't see anything happening. Either way, you owe it to yourself to be honest with how you feel. Don't overthink this or force yourself to do something you're not comfortable with just to make your friend happy.

I wanted to date a guy I have had a crush on for months, but recently found out that a friend of mine went ahead and asked him out instead. I think I just waited too long and don't know what to do now. How do I get him to go out with me?

That depends upon whether he is still single, doesn't it? If he is, what's stopping you from asking him out? If he isn't, you have no choice but to accept that he has made his decision and wants to be with your friend.

