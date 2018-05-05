'My boss wants me to go on a work trip with him'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I work in an office that has more men than women. There are just three other women apart from me, and over 30 men. A week ago, my boss suggested I accompany him to a meeting in another city. He winked while saying this, and I don't know if he implied that I do something inappropriate with him. I considered complaining about this to our human resources manager, but didn't because I didn't want to seem too touchy. Also, it could mean losing my job if he was just joking around and I misinterpreted it. I don't know if I should go to this meeting with him, because I am nervous. It may be good for my future at this company though, but I am really confused. What should I do?

Do not place your professional growth over your personal space. If you are not comfortable, you are well within your rights to point this out to your boss, as well as your human resources manager. Your future at any company should be defined by your worth and how good you are at your job, nothing else. If your managers don't see this, and you feel as if you are being coerced into something, stand up for yourself.

How do I become more honest with my girlfriend? She tells me everything about herself, but I find it hard to even discuss my feelings. She senses this, but doesn't force me. I feel bad though, because I would like to be more open.

It's fairly common for one person in a relationship to not be as transparent and communicative as the other. The fact that you acknowledge this is a positive step though, because it implies a willingness to change. Tell her you want to be more communicative, for a start. If she recognises this, it is great, because it means she is willing to give you the time and space you need. These things don't happen overnight, obviously, but you are on the right track.

