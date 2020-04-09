My boyfriend cares more about his dog!

My boyfriend and I split up for a short while a year ago. We were struggling with our relationship and I thought it made sense to take a break. He was very upset at the time, because he thought I was not trying hard enough. We eventually got back after a few months, but I realised a few weeks ago that he cares about his dog more than he cares about me. His dog fell seriously ill and he was in tears for days. He didn't even cry once when our relationship ended. Should I take this as a sign that he doesn't care?

Comparing how your boyfriend feels about his pet with how he feels about you sounds strange. Secondly, the two of you were on a break, while his dog was seriously ill. Does it make sense to compare those two radically different scenarios? What you feel is insecurity, but being threatened by his love for a dog doesn't sound like reason enough to start doubting your relationship. Things fall apart when people stop working hard enough. That is all you should try and focus on.

I have been in a stable relationship with a girl for two years now. A month or so ago, she said she wanted to stop having sex because she was trying to understand what our bond really meant to her. I was confused because I thought things were great, but she said she didn't feel like it. Is this normal? Should I insist on sex?

Sex should always be consensual. If your girlfriend isn't comfortable with it, she probably has a great reason, and her inability to explain it to you is probably temporary. Given how long the two of you have been together, it may make sense to simply give her the time and space she needs. Physical intimacy is important for any relationship, so why not respect her decision until she is ready to talk about it?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

