My boyfriend does not give me privacy

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Is it okay for my boyfriend to constantly peek over my shoulder to read my WhatsApp messages? He doesn't give me any privacy, which is annoying.

It's not okay because you are entitled to your space and he needs to respect it. Ask him to grow up.

My ex-girlfriend and I were together for four years, after which we decided to mutually end our relationship because it wasn't working out. We continued to be in touch though, because we had always been good friends. A week ago, I realised she had blocked me everywhere, and simply cut me out of her life. I have been devastated by this decision because I always assumed we would stay friends. I want her in my life, and don't understand why we can't stay friends. What can I do to tell her this?

You may have taken the end of your four-year relationship in your stride, but it doesn't seem as if your ex-girlfriend has. Two people in a relationship will always view it differently, irrespective of how mutual the decision appears to be. There may be things she hasn't forgiven you for, issues she refuses to shoulder any blame for, or a simple wish to put the past behind her and focus on the future instead. You can't resent her for wanting to do any of these things, because you have relinquished your part in that relationship. You may both have been great friends, but you can't assume your friendship hasn't been altered by your romantic involvement simply because things appear to have stayed the same for you. I suggest you allow her to deal with this on her own terms and accept her decision. If she changes her mind and would like you in her life at some point, she may reach out. If she doesn't, you may simply have to deal with that.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

