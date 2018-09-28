My boyfriend dumped me because of my caste

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been in a relationship with a guy for over seven years, but the last few months have been hard for us. His parents aren't ready to accept this relationship because of my caste, even though they haven't met me yet. He recently texted to say he is going through a lot of stress because his family is forcing him to marry someone else. He is breaking up because he chooses his family over me. I am ready to accept his decision, but he is being rude. I can understand what he is going through, but this isn't easy for me either. After coaxing him a lot, he is ready to tell me what's going on between him and his family, but says he will explain by text and not in person. The least I expected from him was a proper conversation, face to face. Don't I deserve an explanation, especially for something that is no fault of mine?

— Jagruti K

You do deserve an explanation, although the good thing about him ending this is that it has probably saved you a lot of heartache in the future. If someone doesn't value you as a person and chooses to give up a relationship for a reason as flimsy as caste, you're better off without him. His family's ability to dismiss you without meeting you, again based on caste alone, is a sign of bigotry. You should be happy about the fact that you will not be part of a family like this. If he is being rude, it is just another sign that he hasn't been raised right. His inability to face you is another sign of the fact that he knows he is wrong but is also a coward. Ignore him, put this episode behind you, and look to the future. Don't let an inhuman system of arbitrary divisions change who you are as an individual. Your boyfriend isn't worth the hassle, nor is his family. Good riddance to bad rubbish.

