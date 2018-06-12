My boyfriend is not ready to meet my parents

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/Uday Mohite

How long should I wait before asking my boyfriend to meet my parents? He thinks it's too soon, but I would like them to know who I am dating. I don't want to wait too long because they will think I am ashamed of him for some reason.

There is no fixed schedule. If you want him to meet them, and he's uncomfortable with the idea, ask him when he thinks he will be comfortable enough to do it. This isn't a big deal, so why can't the two of you have this conversation and sort it out amongst yourselves?

I never manage to stay in a relationship for more than a month or two. My friends tell me this is because my personality puts people off. I don't believe this is true, because I think I am just confident in myself and unable to be someone I am not just to make a boyfriend happy. They say I have to change and be more accommodating, but I believe they are my friends, precisely because they like who I am as a person. Should I listen to them or just give up on the idea that I will ever date someone? It's tiresome to start and end relationships so quickly because they take an emotional toll on me. What do you suggest I do?

Your friends probably have your best interests at heart, but your behaviour towards anyone you date is none of their business because they can't possibly put themselves in your shoes. If you're not comfortable with someone, you shouldn't have to change who you are as a person. If dating is hard (and it usually is), take a break from it and stop putting too much pressure on yourself to find someone. It will happen when you're comfortable enough to be yourself, with someone who appreciates you the way you are, just like your friends do. Don't let anyone take your self-confidence away, irrespective of how well-meaning their intentions are.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates