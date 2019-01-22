My boyfriend is too full of himself

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been in a relationship for about a year now. He hardly makes time for me and, whenever I talk to him about anything that is bothering me, he makes sure to end the conversation by blaming me. It always boils down to him asking me to change. I have no idea what I have to change about myself because, no matter how difficult he is, I always give him time, space and love. I never get any of it back. He has lied to me several times and doesn't share anything about his life with me. I can't trust him anymore. He thinks only about himself and never wants to talk and resolve things. He is only happy with the physical aspect of our relationship. Am I overthinking this? I am done giving him chances. He doesn't even give me basic love and care. Should I just walk out of this mess and be happy on my own?

- Bhanu S

It does sound as if you are ready to be on your own, and you have good reasons. You are not overthinking this. You are simply expressing how you feel and have a right to feel the way you do. Your boyfriend doesn't sound like he appreciates or cares about you, and if you don't trust him, that is a genuine problem. I suggest you create a list of pros and cons, putting down what you think is good about this relationship. If there isn't anything, maybe it's time you put yourself first.

Is there a healthy period of courtship before which two people decide to take their relationship to the next level? My boyfriend and I have been together for two months, but we feel so strongly about each other that we want to make this official. What should we do?

There are no rules. Getting to know someone better always helps though, not because your boyfriend may not be the person you think he is, but because relationships only get stronger over time.

