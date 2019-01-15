My boyfriend is two-timing me!

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I met someone a month ago and there was a spark from the minute we met. We fell in love until I discovered he had actually had a girlfriend and he admitted it. Apparently, he didn't say anything because he was so happy with me and had never felt that kind of happiness before. Even though he has a girlfriend, I accepted him, and we continued in our relationship. We are actually happy together. Now, the problem is he doesn't know how to break up with her. This is killing me. What should I do? They are going for a week-long vacation together, becausae it's his girlfriend's birthday, and my head and heart are exploding. He wants to choose me but can't choose now. He doesn't want to hurt his girlfriend, which is why he hasn't been able to tell her anything. I really need some advice. What should I do?

- Angie

Let me put things into perspective. It just has been a month. Your boyfriend is two-timing. He is dating two women, telling them both that he can't live without them, and has managed to convince you that he can't end the other relationship despite the fact that you supposedly make him feel a kind of happiness he hasn't felt before? Forgive me if I sound sceptical about this, but any relationship involving three people is always going to be messy. You got into this knowing there was another woman, and there's no way of knowing if his girlfriend knows you exist. The only thing to do is speak up, have this out in the open, and ask him to choose between you or his girlfriend. He wants to have his cake and eat it too, and you are doing yourself a disservice by allowing him to treat you as well as his girlfriend in this manner. I can't tell you what to do, but I would urge you to respect yourself and think about this logically instead of allowing emotions to cloud your judgment.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

