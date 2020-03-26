My boyfriend never brings me gifts...

My boyfriend didn't get me a Christmas gift or anything for the New Year. He doesn't even get me a card for my birthday. I don't ask for much, because we have been together for a long time, but I resent how he takes this for granted all the time. I get him little gifts every time I go out of the city, and he just smiles and assumes this is okay. I don't care about the gift at all, just the fact that it means he thinks about me. How do I get him to understand this?

There are different ways of showing you care, or that you are thinking about the other person. How you choose to show affection may be different from how your boyfriend does. If you want specific signs, or feel as if the signs that seem familiar are missing, why not ask him? Think about how he behaves with you, and whether his actions denote care. There may be little things you miss. Think about his nature too, and whether he is an affectionate person in general. He may think he is perfect, because a lot of us are deluded about how we really are, so telling him that his signs aren't coming through may help him understand you a little better.

I think my boyfriend is lying about what he does when goes out with his friends. They boast about women they have been chatting with at clubs, and I think he does this too. I don't know if I should confront him without feeling like a prude or a nag. Is this something I should worry about?

The simple rule is always this: If it worries you, talk about it. Communication is key, and not addressing anything, irrespective of how trivial it seems, can only lead to misunderstandings that are avoidable. Do you believe he is cheating on you? Has he given you reasons to doubt him? Ask yourself these questions too, while asking him to come clean.

