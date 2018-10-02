My boyfriend no longer makes time for me

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Should I tell my boyfriend about someone I used to have a crush on before I met him? I don't know if he will be jealous about this.

If he's a rational adult who recognises that everyone has crushes and that you are with him and not the person you had a crush on, I don't see why he should be jealous.

My boyfriend is extremely busy all the time and rarely has the time to chat with me. Earlier, he used to meet me on weekends and we used to catch up, but lately, that has reduced a lot. He tells me it's because he has been promoted at work and has more responsibilities now than when we began dating. My argument is his career may be important, but I am important too, and he should acknowledge that. He asks me not to be childish and wants me to be more understanding, but I think I have a right to ask for more time. If he can't see that, is there any point in us having this relationship?

You do have a right to ask for time because the only way this relationship will evolve is if the two of you manage to understand each other better. He may have responsibilities, but it seems as if you are giving him enough time and space to manage them, which means he really should try and manage his time more effectively. People have different priorities in any relationship, but it is important to be on the same page about a few things, especially when it comes to spending time together. You should both be a priority for each other. If he doesn't get this, you may have a hard time taking this forward, and he should understand that there may be consequences he probably doesn't expect at the moment. Speak to him, be honest about the fact that you are beginning to question his commitment and ask him to make a decision.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

