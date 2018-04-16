My boyfriend wants to have sex all the time!

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

We have been together for six months now, and things are great except for the fact that he is obsessed with sex. He wants me to be ready to have sex with him all the time, irrespective of how I am feeling on that particular day or at that time. If I don't feel like it, and tell him that I'm not in the mood, he says I don't care about him and threatens to end this relationship, so I end up doing what he wants. It's not as if he's a bad person or that he isn't affectionate with me, it's just that his obsession with the physical aspect of what we have is so overwhelming that I sometimes doubt if he really cares or is in this just because he needs to have sex constantly. It's hard for me to cope and I don't know what to do. Should I just end it or give him a chance to try and make this work?

Physical intimacy is also about mutual respect, which doesn't seem to be coming through here, on the basis of how you describe your boyfriend. If the two of you want to have sex all the time, that's perfectly okay as long as you both want it at the same time. If it's one sided and involves emotional blackmail to coerce you, it's not okay at all. Being affectionate and kind is one thing, but leaving that aside the minute you enter a bedroom is quite another. If your boyfriend doesn't understand that your body is not his to control, you have a serious problem. I suggest you sit him down and tell him that you are not okay with this. If it's hard for you to cope and you are doing this simply to make him happy, you are doing yourself and your body a disservice. You owe it to yourself to decide when and where you want to have sex. Don't be a pushover.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

