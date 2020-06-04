My brother is a legend and legends don't die: Sajid Khan's emotional tribute to brother Wajid

In a jolt to Bollywood, music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away on Monday in a city hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. Wajid Khan's death shocked everyone in the film industry and many Bollywood celebs took to social media platforms to express their grief and to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Wajid's brother and collaborator Sajid Khan paid condolences by sharing a heartbreaking video of the composer in hospital clothes playing the piano on a smartphone app. The video was captioned, "Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta , na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega (sic)". Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajid And Wajid (@thesajidwajid) onJun 3, 2020 at 1:29am PDT

The music composer began his career with Salman Khan in 1998 with the blockbuster Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and went on to deliver some fantastic music in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Veer, Partner, The Dabangg Franchise, Rowdy Rathore, and Teri Meri Kahaani. His last collaboration was also with Salman Khan in the form of the actor's song that came out on Eid, Bhai Bhai. A majority of the Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Sonakshi Sinha paid their condolences after Wajid Khan's unfortunate demise. He was laid to rest at Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai.

