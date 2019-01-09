My brother is too nosy for my liking

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

How do I convince my brother to stop interfering in my personal life?

Siblings can take years to understand what personal space means. Adulthood helps with this, so I suggest you speak to him like an adult and ask him to back off.

I have been with this girl for a few months, and we seem to be doing okay. We chat about a lot of things, have a good time when we're on dates and enjoy each other's company. The only thing that bothers me at times is the fact that I think she lies. I have caught her out on a few occasions, and she always laughs it off and asks me to relax, but I am worried because anyone who lies about small things has the potential to lie about larger issues that matter too. I am worried about how this relationship will evolve because I don't want it to be based upon things that are untrue. How do I resolve this? I can't keep asking her if what she's saying is true or not without doubting it constantly.

First of all, people capable of small lies aren't necessarily going to lie about bigger issues. We are all capable of small lies every once in a while. I don't know the nature of these lies you mention, so I will give you the benefit of doubt. I think honesty and trust take time in any relationship. Some people are extremely open about everything almost instantly, while others are wary for personal reasons and take time to open up. Some are simply shy by nature and prefer deflecting subjects, and choose untruths as a means of doing this. Either way, my advice is to take this slowly. It has been a few months, as you point out, and your girlfriend may simply be taking time to understand you better before she chooses to be more honest. Be patient, enjoy your time with her, and focus on being comfortable together.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

