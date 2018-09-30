My career has come full circle: Trisha on Rajinikanth's Petta'

regional-cinema

For years, I've been asked when I will work with Rajinikanth. Honestly, this question has bothered me, said Trisha

Trisha Krishnan

Actress Trisha Krishnan, who teams up with superstar Rajinikanth for the first time in upcoming Tamil actioner "Petta", feels her career has come full circle as she joins the film's sets from October 1 in Varanasi.

"For years, I've been asked when I will work with Rajinikanth. Honestly, this question has bothered me. It's time to finally shut all those people up as I join the sets of 'Petta' from Monday (October 1) for a month-long schedule. I feel my career has come full circle," Trisha, a die-hard Rajinikanth fan, told IANS.

It's been her long-time dream to work with the "Kaala" actor. "I'll always be a Rajinikanth fan first and then only his co-star. I've met and interacted with him many times but I'm sure it's going to be fun working alongside him." Trisha is equally excited about her forthcoming Tamil release "96", slated for release on October 4. In Prem Kumar-directed "96", she teams up with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time.

"This is one project I'm really excited about. I'm also quite nervous because of the highly positive pre-release buzz. I've been reading posts on social media where people are already celebrating the film and that's making me nervous. We knew we were making a good film but we didn't expect this kind of pre-release hype."

Talking more about the project, Trisha said: "I was quite intrigued by the script when I heard it the first time. The other factor that really drew me to this film was the opportunity to work with Vijay. It's a love story and we haven't worked before, so it makes it a fresh combination."

"96", a unique love story, revolves around two batch-mates from the 1996 batch, Ram and Janu, who meet 20 years later at the school reunion. "Love is underplayed in the film. We don't play characters who express their love in words. We don't say it to each other but it still gets conveyed. You'd find our performances very genuine because we didn't really act," she said, adding that all the credit goes to the director.

"Prem is the kind of director who doesn't like to go for too many takes because he feels we'd lose the spontaneity. Even if we'd get a dialogue wrong, he'd still go ahead with the shot and correct the dialogue in the dubbing. We never felt like we were acting.a

On sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, she said: "He's the least intimidating star I've worked with in my career." "Neither does he have the star aura nor the actor's aura. If he had any kind of aura, it'd have been very intimating to work because he's an amazing performer. He made working with him very comfortable right from the first day onwards."

Recently seen in a few women-centric films such as "Mohini" and "Nayagia, Trisha said she will continue picking projects she finds interesting. "I'm really not after women-centric scripts. If I find an interesting project, I'll go ahead and do it. I'm glad the shelf-life of actresses is changing. Actresses like Nayanthara and Anushka have been around for a long time and they're doing very well for themselves."

