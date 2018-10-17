'My clingy girlfriend never leaves me alone'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

How do I tell my girlfriend that she is being too clingy? She always needs me around, which was nice at first but now gets on my nerves.

You are both adults. Each of you needs something different from the other, and your need for space may be at odds with her need for companionship. A relationship is about trying to find a balance that works, and only open and honest communication can help you both arrive at that place.

My husband and I have been together for two years now. Everything is fine, and we don’t seem to have any fights or disagreements, except for the fact that I think he has a gambling problem. He goes with friends to play cards once every two weeks, and I know he sometimes loses large amounts of money. He doesn’t tell me how much, even when I ask, but I know it’s a lot because I have seen the huge gaps in his bank statements. I am trying to get him to admit it’s a problem, because I don’t want it to get to the extent that it starts to affect our financial condition. We are planning to start a family soon, and this may start to be a more serious issue when we have a child. I don’t want to have a child with someone who will gamble our security away at some point. What should I do?

You do have a valid fear, because gambling, like any addiction, can start off in an innocuous manner and end up consuming a family. It’s impossible to assume your husband will jeopardise your child’s future though, considering you are only just thinking of starting a family. This is something you should talk to him about as quickly as possible, because he needs to take steps to stop it before it causes serious damage. If it bothers you as much, and if he cares, he will do whatever it takes to stop this before it gets out of control.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

