'My crush has not added me on FB'

I have had a crush on this girl for a while now, and we were recently introduced by a friend of mine. We chatted for hours, went on a date, and had a great time. I have been thinking of asking her out again, but she hasn't added me as a Facebook friend, which makes me feel as if she isn't interested. I'm not sure if I should add her, because that makes me come across as desperate. What should I do? I really like her and think she will like me too if she just gives me a chance.

This may come as a surprise to you, but a lot of people have no interest in social media. You are giving Facebook a lot more importance than it deserves. If you like this girl, is there no other way of getting in touch with her, given the hours the two of you spent together? What if she doesn't use Facebook as much as you do? I suggest you simply ask her out, focus on getting to know her better, and worry about being a Facebook friend later. Being friends in the real world is more important, and you may even find it a lot more interesting.

I was married a month ago. It was arranged, because our parents knew each other and thought it would be a good match. My husband and I have only had sex once though, so I have doubts about how compatible we are. We haven't discussed this, but I am beginning to worry because I thought we would be a lot more physical by now.

It takes time for two people to get to know each other better and open up, emotionally or physically. This is probably harder in an arranged marriage, because neither of you have had the luxury of being in a relationship before tying the knot. I suggest you take this slowly, give your husband time to adjust, and become physically intimate whenever you are both comfortable

with it.

