My crush keeps rejecting me; what do I do?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been in love with a girl since college, although it is one-sided. I have tried very hard to be her friend, but she isn't ready for friendship. I have been looking for an excuse to speak to her for a year, but nothing has happened. How can I move this forward? I gave her a lovely gift on her birthday, which she didn't accept. I love her very much but can't do anything. I made a sketch for her birthday, which she didn't accept either. I repeatedly look at her photographs on Facebook and Instagram. She wants a rich and handsome boyfriend, and I am just an average-looking, middle-class boy. Please give me suggestions on what I can do.

- Hardik J

It seems as if she has made her feelings quite clear. She doesn't want to chat, has no interest in your gifts, and has gone out of her way to send you a message that she isn't interested. You assume it's because she wants someone rich and handsome, which is unfair because you really have no idea what she's looking for. And even if she does want someone specific, that really is her prerogative because it's her life and she ought to be able to choose who she wants to be with. I don't see what you can do under these circumstances, except move on and accept her decision.

Is it okay for two people who love each other a lot to not marry? My family and friends want us to, because we have been together for seven years now, but neither of us wants to change things. What should we do?

The two of you are the ones who have to live together, so this really is a decision only you both should make. Family and friends may mean well, but they aren't the ones who have to deal with a change in your relationship. Do what you both think is best for yourselves, and put yourselves and your feelings first.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@id-day.com

