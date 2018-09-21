My dad's pushing me into a loveless marriage

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My father wants me to marry his friend's son, but he and I have no feelings for each other. He's afraid to question his own father and wants me to convince mine. How do I do this?

Why can't the two of you sit down with your parents and tell them how you feel? As an adult, you cannot be forced into a relationship you don't want to be in.

I am a 24-year-old woman in a relationship with a 27-year-old man. We have been together for more than seven years. He started cheating on me in 2013. When I found out, he said he would stop dating that girl, and blamed me for not respecting him, saying it was the reason why he did it. I left him eventually, because I couldn't stand it anymore. In 2016, we got back together after he promised never to do it again. I forgave him, and he made things right. I now find that he has cheated on me more than five times since, and it's worse because he even introduced me to the girl once. When I confronted him, he said he would leave her, but I am not sure. I'm hurt. I'm not sure if I should get into a marriage with someone I don't trust. He also blamed me, saying I don't respect him, but he won't let me go either. When I say I want to leave him, he apologises and says he will stop doing these things. Please help.

- Siyatha B

I'm not sure I understand. To put things into perspective, this is someone who has been lying to you, has cheated on you for half a decade, makes promises he refuses to keep, and doesn't show any signs of respecting you in any way. It seems as if he's the one who needs help. You can give someone a second chance but, after a point, you really must stand up for yourself and do what is right for you, because it's your life.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates