My daughter is the most important thing in my life, says John Isner

Isner said that he wants to continue playing tennis as he wants his daughter to see him in action

American tennis ace John Isner has revealed that fatherhood has changed his priorities in life. Isner, who married Madison in December last year, welcomed daughter Hunter Grace in September. Isner said that he wants to continue playing tennis as he wants his daughter to see him in action.

"She [Hunter Grace] is definitely the most important thing in my life now, but I have to continue my career and when she grows, I will be able to bring her with me; my calendar will not be affected," Isner, 33, told Tennis World USA. Meanwhile, he also revealed his career options if he wouldn't have taken up tennis professionally.

"Before being a professional tennis player, I wanted to be a TV reporter to preview and cover sports. I would still like to do it. At the moment, I will focus on my career. I have a lot of years left," he added.

