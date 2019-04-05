'My ex has moved on too soon'

dr-love

I ended my relationship with my boyfriend of four years because he said he wasn't sure about marrying me. I regret that now, because I think I misunderstood what he was trying to say. I didn't doubt his love for me, but I believe he was trying to ask for time until he felt confident about asking for my hand in marriage. It has been four months since we last spoke and I recently found out that he is engaged to a family friend. I don't know if I will be able to deal with it if he marries this girl. How do I get him back?

I'm not sure there's anything you can do about his marrying someone else, given that you ended this relationship. Your reasons may be valid, but the fact is he has clearly moved on, for reasons known only to him. You can, at the very least, consider asking him to meet with you and explaining how you feel. Whether or not he accepts your request is entirely his prerogative though. I would suggest you not blame yourself for how things have changed, given that you thought you were making the right decision at the time.

