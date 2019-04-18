My ex is being super vindictive

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I ended a relationship six months ago, and my ex put my name and number on a dating website in retaliation. I have no proof of this because there is no way of connecting him to this, but I know it is him because he is an extremely vindictive person and swore he would get back at me for ending our relationship. I ended it specifically because of who he was as a person. How do I get back at him for this?

You can't get back at him because there's no point. If he is a petty, vindictive person, why do you choose to stoop to that level? What will you accomplish by getting back at him, considering this relationship ended six months ago? The sooner you put this, and him, behind you and move on, the better. In terms of practical solutions, if you have no proof, you can't do much. You can always get in touch with the dating website and ask them to take down your personal information though. Also, if this happens again, any website has the ability to find out which IP address any information comes from, which means there will be a possibility of tracking down the source. If it comes from the same address twice, you have proof. You can simply change your number, of course, but that would be unfair given how none of this is your fault.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

