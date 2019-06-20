My ex is spreading lies about me

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am very confused about a girl I was with for a year. We were very much in love and spoke about taking this to the next level. And then, for no apparent reason, she said she had been faking her enthusiasm and was really miserable being with me. I was hurt, and we ended it, but I found out recently that she has been telling all our common friends that I was the one who broke her heart. My friends think I'm some kind of monster, which is unfair because I was the one who was hurt by what she did. I tell them the truth, of course, but I am still trying to figure out why she would do this for absolutely no reason. I have never been nasty to her in my life, so why is she doing this?

Poor communication is usually to blame for why one person in a relationship may feel slighted even if the other one hasn't done anything. It's hard to gauge why your ex-girlfriend feels the need to lie about you, or even why she lied to you about the future of your relationship. It's obvious that she is hurt and angry about some things though, and the only thing you can do is tell your friends your side of the story and allow them to form their own opinions, or reach out to her and ask if you can talk about it and apologize if she thinks you hurt her in some way. Alternatively, you can simply ignore this and wait until she no longer feels the need to talk about you in public.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

