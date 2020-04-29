My ex wants me to delete photos of us

I put up some photographs of me with my ex-boyfriend on Facebook and he sent me a long message asking me to delete them. They are beautiful photographs of a holiday we took together. I told him it was my right to use them any way I wanted to, because I was in them too, and because it was my personal account, but he got abusive and told me he had a right to not be in any of those pictures. Is he correct? I don't want to keep arguing with him, but this is becoming messy because he is now threatening to say something about me on my own Facebook wall. I don't know what to do. Should I just block him?

You are both within your rights, because I assume these photographs feature you both. One option is to use technology to restrict what he can and cannot access, because what he cannot see won't hurt him. Blocking him is a childish response if you want him in your life. Alternatively, you can simply choose photographs of yourself alone and avoid this unnecessary ugliness. You are right about it being your wall, but it all boils down to how you want to maintain this relationship with your ex, and what you are prepared to put up. At the end of the day, ask yourself if a few likes are worth the fuss.

I dumped a girl I dated for four months and have started to reconsider that decision because we are still friends on Instagram, and she comes across as a beautiful soul. I misunderstood her and regret it because I should have given her more time. What do I do?

It is your prerogative to reach out to her, apologise, and ask for a second chance. It is her prerogative to reject your apology and refuse to meet you again. At the very least, what you can take away from this is a lesson for life.

