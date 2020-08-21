My ex who ended it wants to get back

I was with a guy for a year, but we decided to break up because he didn't think I was right for him. I told him we could work out our problems, but he was sure it wouldn't work so I agreed. I still had feelings for him for a few months, then moved on and began dating someone else. My current boyfriend isn't someone I am madly in love with, and I know this isn't going to last. A week or so ago, my ex began sending me romantic messages on WhatsApp. I didn't respond, but he has been very adamant that I meet him for a chat soon. I don't know what to do.

Do you intend to meet him just because your current relationship isn't particularly satisfying? If the implication is that your ex will ask you to reconsider and give him another chance, will you do this simply because you aren't interested in your current boyfriend? There is no harm meeting this ex, of course, if you just want to find out what he wants. I would suggest you try and evaluate what you want out of relationships in general though, and why you are with the person you are with if you aren't really interested. Also, keep in mind that your ex didn't think you were right for him once. Why assume he thinks you suddenly are?

My boyfriend wants us to record ourselves when we have oral sex and I am afraid because I don't know what will happen if his phone is hacked. I trust him not to share this, but it still makes me uncomfortable. He thinks I am being unreasonable. Should I do it?

First of all, you should never do anything you aren't comfortable with, irrespective of how much you trust or love the person asking you to do it. Respect yourself and your instincts. Second, you're right to be afraid given how technology can be misused at any point. What will you prove with this unnecessary risk?

