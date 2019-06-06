My ex's girlfriend doesn't like me

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My ex recently told me that he didn't want to speak to me anymore because his current girlfriend has a problem with me. We used to be close friends before we dated and continued to be close even after it ended, so his decision has hurt me quite a bit. I assumed we could put our relationship behind us and continue to be friends because it was important to us both, but it is obvious that he has chosen her over me. Should I respect her wishes or ask him to be my friend without letting her know? I don't think he wants to cut off all ties with me, but he is doing this just to make her happy, which is why I don't understand it at all.

What's not to understand? Your ex-boyfriend's girlfriend is probably insecure about his relationship with you because she doesn't understand it. This isn't as surprising as it may sound, because she can't possibly get a sense what you and your ex have shared. If he wants to respect her wishes, that is his prerogative. He has the option of trying to get her to see his point of view, and you can always suggest that the three of you meet to sort this out face to face like adults. If she refuses though, it's really his decision and you should respect it. For him to meet you without informing her would be unfair to her, because it would mean he would have to lie. Would you be okay with someone you're in a relationship with lying to you?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates