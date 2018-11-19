national

The last rites of veteran adman and theatre personality Alyque Padamsee were performed at the Worli crematorium yesterday. Padamsee, 90, passed away on Saturday after a long illness. Apart from family and friends, filmmakers Shyam Benegal and Siddharth Roy Kapoor, actors Raveena Tandon, Dalip Tahil, Boman Irani and theatre person Gerson da Cunha were present at the funeral.

Tahil, who began his theatre journey with Padamsee, said, "It was a solemn occasion but at the same time it was upbeat in terms of attendance. As his son Quasar (left, foreground) said in his speech, "My father would have been happy to note it's a full house." Pic/Bipin Kokate

