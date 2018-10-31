'My fiance says he is in love with someone else'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I began a relationship with a childhood friend five years ago, when we met at a school reunion. It was a long distance one because we were living in different cities. We met four or five times a year, called daily, and everything was fine. We understood each other, and I supported him emotionally and financially. We started a business together, too, and eventually got engaged. Suddenly, a week ago, he broke up saying he was in love with a girl he met three months ago. This was a shock because, just two days prior to this, he was telling me how blessed he felt to have me in his life. I don't know what I should believe. If he never loved me, why he did get physical with me? Why did he commit to this? I still love him and sometimes feel as if I want him back, but then start to question if he ever loved me. Is it worth the effort, considering he used me emotionally, financially and physically? What should I do?

- Aditi D

Long distance relationships are always challenging because it takes a while for both people involved to feel the same way. It involves both people wanting to make it work equally, which isn't always the case. Your boyfriend has obviously found it harder to cope than you have, which probably explains why he feels as if he is in love with someone he met just three months ago. Whether you choose to try and get him back depends entirely upon how strongly you feel about his presence in your life, but it may make sense to step back for a while and see how he feels, too. He has broken an engagement, which points to the fact that he has thought this through. It will take you some time to get over this, because you will think of it as an act of betrayal, but time off may allow you both to get some clarity about what you want.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates