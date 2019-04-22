My friend and I love the same girl

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My friend and I are both in love with the same girl. I don't know what to do in this situation as he is my childhood friend. Please help.

— Azwar A

I'm not sure what you or your friend intend to do, given that you have conveniently ignored how the girl feels. Have either of you spoken to her? If she likes one of you, the other will simply have to accept that and move on. If she is uninterested in you both, your problem is solved. Either way, I think this really boils down to how she feels rather than how you or your friend do.

I have been in a relationship for four years and have been facing a number of problems. I love my boyfriend very much and know he does too. The problem is, he does not respect me. Whenever there is even a small argument between us, he abuses me verbally. We have had a lot of fights because of this but he says he just can't control what he says when he is angry, even if he does not mean those words. I can't deal with it though. I forgive him no matter what he says, but it frustrates me. I have cried a lot because of our fights, but can't give up on him. Please advise me.

— Akshata S

It's hard to accept the idea that someone who claims to love you doesn't respect you when he is angry. If you love someone, you have to make an effort to respect that person too, so his argument doesn't really make sense. As for your constant forgiveness and inability to live without him, you are a facilitator because you choose to accept this and inadvertently give him the idea that he will always be forgiven no matter what. You have to decide whether you want to be in a relationship with someone who doesn't respect you simply because you happen to be in love with the person. Respect should always be mutual.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com