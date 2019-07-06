My friend refuses to communicate

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

A close friend of mine stopped speaking to me a few months ago, for reasons that are still not clear to me. Apparently, I said something about her boyfriend that she didn't like, and she thinks I am jealous of her. She blocked me on Facebook and common friends tell me she has been badmouthing me online. I can't respond to her because I can't even see what she has been saying. This has hurt me a lot and I want to apologise and put this unnecessary issue behind us, but she won't even agree to meet for coffee and sort this out. What should I do?

Once upon a time, in a simpler world where social media platforms didn't exist, people wrote letters or called. If she doesn't take your calls, send her a letter explaining how you feel. If that doesn't work, think about everything you have done to try and make amends and stop beating yourself up for something you have no control over. If she doesn't want to have a conversation, there won't be much else you can do. As for the comments on Facebook, they are one-sided, and everyone is entitled to an opinion. It's easy to say that they are just words and won't hurt you, but they really won't. You can put up your side of the story on your own wall if you choose to, or simply wait until this dies down. And it will.

I have a huge crush on a woman who is over a decade elder. Is this normal? We are very compatible intellectually and have a great time whenever we are together. I know she likes me too, and it is only guilt that prevents me from telling her how I feel.

What are you feeling guilty about? The difference of a decade means nothing. Would you have felt the same sense of guilt if your positions were reversed, and you had feelings for a women 10 years younger than you?

