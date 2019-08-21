My friends don't like my girlfriend

dr-love

A number of my friends believe my girlfriend is arrogant and difficult to be with. They believe she acts superior because she comes from a well-off family, and this causes some friction between us all when we go out. I can't travel anywhere with them together because of this, which is sad because I would like them to get along with her. She denies this completely. What can I do?

She can deny it, as long as she acknowledges your friends' right to disagree. If they feel something strongly, she may have to acknowledge that she may be inadvertently rubbing them the wrong way even if she has no intention of doing so. We can affect people around us in ways that are unintentional, which doesn't make us bad people. Tell her how much you would like everyone to get along, and be able to travel together. If she understands that your friends are as important to you as she is, she may be more amenable to try and see things from their point of view. Speaking to your friends about this is important too, because they need to try and accept the possibility that they are simply misreading signals. At the end of the day, sitting down together and hashing this out like adults is usually something that can work.

I have been on two dates with a girl I really like, but we ran out of things to talk about the last time so I am afraid of even asking her out. She may reject me because she finds me boring. How do I manage a third date?

Running out of things to talk about is normal, and avoidable if you try and find some common ground. Two dates will never be enough for you to be able to try and get to know a person. Tell her you are aware the last date wasn't great, and ask her out anyway. If she agrees, think about what you don't know about her, then talk about it.

