My friends keep teasing me about a girl

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Some of my friends have recently begun to tease me with a girl who lives in our neighbourhood. She's a nice person and I like her a lot, but don't know if I want to get into a relationship with her. If I tell my friends to stop teasing me, they will do it even more. What should I do?

Your friends and you all assume this girl is simply waiting to get into a relationship with you, which is insulting to her, and extremely presumptuous of you all. If you're unhappy with your friends teasing you, stop meeting them until they get the message and grow up.

My girlfriend and I have been together for three years. She's a great human being and we enjoy spending time with each other. We are very close, hang out together a lot, and I think she wants to take this to the next level at some point. The problem is, I am not entirely sure if this is what I want. I am happy, but don't know if I am selling myself short and denying myself the possibility of being in a better relationship with someone else. Should I continue to try and make this work, or end it and see if I can find someone better? I feel as if I want more.

So, let me get this straight. You're happy, your girlfriend and you have a great relationship, but you want to end it because you believe you may find someone better? How do you define better? There may always be someone nicer, more good-looking, intelligent and loving than the person you are with. What matters is how you feel about your girlfriend's presence in your life, and how you think your life will be without her in it. We all like to think we have someone better waiting for us, but what if this is the best you're ever going to get? Are you prepared to throw it away for a possibility that may simply not exist?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

