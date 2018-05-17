'My friends want me to date someone they know'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age



Illustration/Uday Mohite



My friends think I should date someone they know, but aren't prepared to answer any questions about him. They want me to go on this blind date and find out about him myself. I don't know if I'm comfortable. Should I go?

It's just a blind date. You are not being forced into a relationship against your will. And finding out about someone yourself, and making up your own mind, may be a lot better than going by what your friends have to say. You can always ask for their opinion later.

I have been friends with this guy for a long time. We grew up in the same neighbourhood and have had the same friends for years. We also spend a lot of time together because we go out on group trips with the same people. I like him a lot, because he's sweet, but I now get the feeling he's falling in love with me. He stares at me a lot and tries chatting with me alone even when we are with other people. A few of my friends have told me this, too, and it's awkward because I don't really think of him the same way. I want to ask him if he has feelings for me, so I can tell him that I'm just not interested, but he hasn't said anything openly so I don't know if I'm just reading too much into this. Should I ask him?

He's an old friend, which means he will probably be comfortable enough to tell you how he feels at some point. There are enough non-verbal cues you can give him to help him get the idea that you aren't particularly interested. If he does come right out and says something specific, you can always tell him how you feel. Why pre-empt something and make things awkward when they don't need to be? Be honest when you have to, if you're asked a specific question. Until then, why assume things you don't need to?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

