My girlfriend does less to build a strong relationship

My girlfriend doesn't work at all towards making our relationship stronger. She is happy with me, and we have always had a great time together, but I often feel as if this works only because I put in such an effort

My girlfriend doesn't work at all towards making our relationship stronger. She is happy with me, and we have always had a great time together, but I often feel as if this works only because I put in such an effort. I'm the one who organises our dates, plans special things for our anniversaries, and gives her thoughtful gifts whenever I can. All she does is show up and tell me how much she loves me. I know she does care about me, and don't doubt the fact that she likes being with me, but I wish she would do something to show that this relationship means something to her. I don't know if it's just the way she is, but we have been together for two years now and I still don't feel as if she would stay if I didn't work hard to make it happen. Am I overreacting?

You know she cares about you, and don't doubt that she likes being with you, but want her to do more to make this relationship work. If it isn't already working, why would she still be with you? It sounds as if you simply want her to acknowledge you more, which is a fair thing, but not something that points to anything seriously wrong. So, no, you're not overreacting, but you're not thinking about what exactly you want her to do either. When you say you work towards the relationship, I assume you do those little things because you like doing them. Maybe she just has different ways of showing how much she cares. Have you thought about how she shows affection? She can't possibly not do or say anything to show how important you are in her life, considering you have been together for as long as you have.

Should I end a relationship by WhatsApp?

You can, obviously, but only if you are a coward who doesn't respect someone enough to say what you have to in person.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go