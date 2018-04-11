My girlfriend doesn't care about my career

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I would like my girlfriend to take more interest in what I do for a living, but she doesn't care. Does this mean she doesn't care about me?

She chooses to be with you, which is what ought to matter. Everything else is just a question of balancing likes and dislikes for both of you, because that is how relationships work. You may not care too much about some aspect of her life, too.

My boyfriend and I were together for over three years until we decided it wasn't working out and ended it. I think it was the right decision because our relationship was going nowhere and I wanted to move on, but I still miss him terribly because we were friends long before we began to date each other. I sometimes wish we didn't get into a relationship because I think I would have been happy just to have him in my life as a friend. I still want him as a friend desperately because we used to be so close. I don't think he is ready for that though, because of the way things have changed between us. Is there anything I can do to make it possible for us to be close friends again, despite everything that has happened?

It's obviously not easy for him to pretend this relationship didn't happen and go back to the way things were. You may be okay with it, but he is obviously dealing with this differently. You value his friendship, but may simply have to wait until he starts to value it as well, after which he may be able to look beyond this break-up and see the larger picture where you occupy an important part of his life. There's nothing you can do beyond just letting him know that you're there if he wants to talk about something. If you play the role of a good friend again, he may start to recognise it in the way you already do.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

