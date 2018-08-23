My girlfriend doesn't like my best friend

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My best friend likes my girlfriend, but she doesn't think he is interesting at all. This is making things awkward for all of us because I can't meet them all together. What should I do about it? I don't want to make things worse for him because I know how much he cares about her.

Why should you do anything? Your best friend may happen to like anyone on the planet, but if those feelings aren't reciprocated, he will have to accept that and move on because that's life. Your girlfriend has chosen you, and he has to respect that decision. Why should she be compelled to change her mind? If being with them together is awkward, meet them separately until they all accept the way things are.

One of my best friends keeps making plans and cancelling them. I don't know if she does this only to me or to her other friends too, but it's very frustrating because I suddenly have to change my own plans to accommodate her. I have considered not making plans with her at all, but she is a very close friend and I don't want something like this to ruin our friendship because we have been together for years. At the same time, I think she needs to value people's time more, because it's not as if her plans are the only thing that matter. How do I get her to understand this without upsetting her?

This sounds like a minor issue that two adults can sort out just by sitting down and thrashing it out. Why does a friendship preclude conversations about what annoys either of you? The whole idea of being a friend is to be able to talk about anything, to get to a better understanding of what the other person is like, and to find common ground. If your friend doesn't value your time, you should call it out. It shouldn't upset her if she values you and your opinions.

