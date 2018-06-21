My girlfriend wants to know more about my past

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/Uday Mohite

When should I tell my girlfriend about my ex-girlfriends? She wants to know more about my past, but I'm not sure that's a good idea.

She may be more open to discussing some things than you are. If you're not comfortable with talking about your past yet, tell her you need more time.

My parents want to control every aspect of my life. They have always been like this, because I am their only child and they believe they know what is best for me. I know they mean well, but they don't understand everything about me or my life. I like a guy from my college a lot, and am afraid of even going out for a cup of coffee with him because of what will happen if my parents find out about him. They will want to meet him, know everything about his family and background, and may still forbid me from meeting him if they think I am too young to have a boyfriend. How will I ever live my own life if they won't let me? How do I get them to understand that I am capable of making up my own mind?

Your parents have your best interests at heart, even though their way of showing it may be difficult for you to accept at this point in your life. There isn't any reason to avoid meeting people because you're afraid of how they will react though. Try sitting down and asking them how they feel about you dating someone, when they think you're going to be old enough, and if they believe they are being over-protective. If they have rational arguments to make, and you can convince them to see things from your point of view, you will all manage to arrive at a compromise that works. This isn't an easy process, of course, but you and your parents will spend your whole lives trying to work it out, so you might as well start now.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

