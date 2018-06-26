My girlfriend's period is late. What do I do?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav

My girlfriend missed her period two days ago. It was due on the 5th of this month. What can be done about this?

- Rohit J

I'm not sure what kind of answer you want to that question. I am not a gynaecologist, so how can I respond to why your girlfriend has missed her period? Are you worried she might be pregnant? Isn't there a doctor you can both go to?

I have been in a relationship for seven years now, and it still doesn't feel fulfilling. I don't know how to explain it. We are together simply because we are used to being together. It's not emotionally satisfying, we don't share stuff that matters to us, our sex is routine and we continue to hang out simply because everyone assumes we will marry at some point. I don't even know if it's worth working on this anymore because it seems as if we are just drifting. My boyfriend isn't interested in changing things either, and it's probably because we are both so laidback and uninterested that we have managed to stay with each other for as long as we have. I want to snap out of it though, because I don't want the rest of my life to be like this. What can I do?

This is a two-way street. If neither you nor your boyfriend has an interest in trying to make this more interesting, no one else can. If you have both spoken about it, but don't work equally towards trying to change things for the better, think about how things may be another seven years from now. If this relationship exists simply because you are both too lazy to snap out of it, you have to evaluate whether or not you are doing a disservice to yourselves. The answer to that may help bring about some kind of change. It's easy to get stuck in a rut, but you need to look at the larger picture.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

