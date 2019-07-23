My heart is with Barcelona, says Antoine Griezmann after Rs 927 crore transfer

football

Antoine Griezmann insists he can't wait to debut for Spanish champions after his controversial 120 million euros (Rs 927cr) exit from former club Atletico Madrid

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann during a training session recently

Tokyo: Barcelona's newest recruit Antoinne Greizmann can't wait to play for Barcelona after a sour exit from Atletico Madrid. France goal-scorer Greizmann said that his heart is with Barcelona.

Griezmann's 120 million euros (R927cr) transfer was contested by Atletico, who insisted Barcelona should have paid a higher price for the World Cup-winning French striker.

But he told media in Tokyo: "I am very happy about the outcome of my transfer. I am very eager to play as soon as possible. I wish Atletico players all the best of luck. I am focused on giving my all so that Barca will deliver good results," he said in Spanish through a translator.

Barcelona's offer triggered Griezmann's release clause but Atletico said the Catalan club negotiated the deal before the buy-out price dropped from 200 million euros at the start of July. Atletico are reportedly planning to take their case to FIFA.

Griezmann voiced his appreciation for his time at Atletico and his strong relationship with their coach, Diego Simeone. But the Frenchman said he was now committed to Barca. "I am focused on fitting in among the Barcelona players. My heart is here with them," he said.

Antoine Greizmann is known for his attacking style of play and for his goal-scoring abilities. Greizmann helped France clinch the 2018 World Cup with his goals and assists.

The Spanish giants will play a friendly against Chelsea today, and on Saturday they face Japan's Vissel Kobe, who feature ex-Barca players Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Sergi Samper.

With inputs from AFP

