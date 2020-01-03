My hook-up friend has feelings for me!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I have a friends with benefits arrangement with an old friend of mine, and we have been comfortable with this for a few months now. I am starting to think he has feelings for me though, and don't know if this is a good or bad thing. I don't think I mind being in a relationship with him, because I am more comfortable with him now, but I don't want to ask him about this and ruin what we have. What should I do? How can I find out what he really wants?

The simplest way of finding out what's on someone's mind is to usually come right out and ask them. This shouldn't be a problem for two people who have been friends and, in your case, physically intimate for a while. Ruining this kind of complicated arrangement is always a risk, obviously, because there will always be some element of emotional attachment evolved despite your best efforts to try and contain them. If you want to change how this relationship is going, having a conversation with him really is the best place to start.

A girl I have been friends with for many years recently told me she has had romantic feelings for me. I told her I didn't feel the same way, and she was very upset. I don't know if I should stop being her friend as this may only make it harder for her. At the same time, I feel guilty about not speaking to her again. How do I resolve this?

If the two of you are adults capable of discussing this openly and honestly, there should be no reason for a loss of friendship. If you don't want to lose her, I suggest you just tell her that. Give her time to come to terms with your decision and do what you can to make sure there is no awkwardness. This is probably embarrassing for her, so try and empathise with that while speaking to her about it.

